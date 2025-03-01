Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $1,138,000. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $265.19 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.86 and a fifty-two week high of $275.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.59 and a 200-day moving average of $241.54.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $5,880,287.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,746,152.78. This trade represents a 50.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total transaction of $10,928,745.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,802,871.89. This trade represents a 34.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.24.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

