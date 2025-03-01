Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $967,000 Stock Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lowered its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 870.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 162,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,121,000 after buying an additional 146,000 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 310.4% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 325,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,198,000 after acquiring an additional 245,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.75.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CAR opened at $79.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.02. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.73 and a fifty-two week high of $132.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.26.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.27. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 1,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $133,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,250. This represents a 41.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

