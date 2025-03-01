Chase Investment Counsel Corp Increases Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Vertiv makes up about 2.3% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $7,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vertiv by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 533,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,664,000 after buying an additional 93,806 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 85,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRT opened at $95.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.27. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $62.40 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Melius lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

