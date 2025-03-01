Chase Investment Counsel Corp Makes New Investment in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,350 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in Globus Medical by 698.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 495 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 230.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 107.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.30. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.33 and a fifty-two week high of $94.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $657.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.19 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 4.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 14,167 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $1,250,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GMED. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.82.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

