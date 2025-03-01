Chase Investment Counsel Corp Purchases 9,609 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 209.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in PayPal by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 344.3% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in PayPal by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.03.

PayPal Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $71.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.97 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

