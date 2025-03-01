Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 672 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 25,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,351,000. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 8,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRU opened at $115.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.35 and a 200 day moving average of $119.77. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.44 and a twelve month high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Several analysts have commented on PRU shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $129.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.15.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

