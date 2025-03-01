Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Raised by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Chevron Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $158.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $167.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

