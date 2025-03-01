China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 90.3% from the January 31st total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China Construction Bank Stock Performance

Shares of China Construction Bank stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $16.93. 51,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.05. China Construction Bank has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.51.

China Construction Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. China Construction Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

