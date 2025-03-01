Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stock Holdings Cut by Bruni J V & Co. Co.

Bruni J V & Co. Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 967,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group makes up approximately 4.8% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $42,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.13.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

