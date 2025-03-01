ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LRGE stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,242. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.02. The company has a market cap of $402.91 million, a P/E ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.06. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $62.90 and a 1-year high of $79.99.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.1317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 650.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the third quarter valued at $237,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter.

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

