ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Performance
Shares of LRGE stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,242. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.02. The company has a market cap of $402.91 million, a P/E ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.06. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $62.90 and a 1-year high of $79.99.
ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.1317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Company Profile
The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.
Featured Stories
