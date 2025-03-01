Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Short Interest Update

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decline of 92.1% from the January 31st total of 423,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 333.0 days.
Close Brothers Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBGPF remained flat at $3.53 during midday trading on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $3.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52.
About Close Brothers Group
