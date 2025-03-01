Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Buys 12,419 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,419 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,544,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,666,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,816 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,075,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,619.5% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 918,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,284,000 after acquiring an additional 885,093 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,590,000 after acquiring an additional 838,189 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,172,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,868,000 after acquiring an additional 789,054 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.66 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average of $50.53.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

