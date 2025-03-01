Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Grows Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 117.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,296 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Durante & Waters LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Durante & Waters LLC now owns 59,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 327,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,158,000 after buying an additional 19,909 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 233,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,611,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.25 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.23 and a 200-day moving average of $98.73.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

