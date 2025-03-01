Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $21.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.41 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 71.56% and a negative net margin of 96.35%. Codexis updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Codexis Stock Down 22.6 %

CDXS stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.12. Codexis has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $6.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95.

Get Codexis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CDXS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Codexis in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Codexis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.