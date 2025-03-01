Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) vs. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) and Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and Semperit Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions N/A N/A N/A Semperit Aktiengesellschaft 2.51% 3.80% 1.73%

Risk and Volatility

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semperit Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

3.3% of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and Semperit Aktiengesellschaft”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions $29.43 billion 0.84 $2.05 billion N/A N/A Semperit Aktiengesellschaft $780.36 million 0.45 -$18.19 million N/A N/A

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has higher revenue and earnings than Semperit Aktiengesellschaft.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and Semperit Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions 0 2 0 1 2.67 Semperit Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 0.00

Dividends

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Summary

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions beats Semperit Aktiengesellschaft on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses. The company was founded by Aristide Barbier and Édouard Daubrée on July 15, 1863 and is headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France.

About Semperit Aktiengesellschaft

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through two segments: Semperit Industrial Applications and Semperit Engineered Applications. The company provides hydraulic and industrial hoses; conveyor belts; escalator handrails; profiles for windows, doors and facades, cable car rings, and ski foils; and products for railroad superstructures and toolmaking; and precision liquid silicone parts. It offers handrails; engineered solutions; and provides elastomer and sealing profiles for windows, doors, and facades; and elastomer and wear-resistant protective sheeting. It serves agriculture, bulk transportation systems, construction, manufacturing, health care, mining and port facilities, shipping, packing, household, renewable energy and power generation, process, steel, and automotive industries. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

