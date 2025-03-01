Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Trading Up 21.4% – Here’s What Happened

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Free Report) shares rose 21.4% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 269,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 829% from the average daily volume of 29,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Condor Resources Stock Up 21.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a market cap of C$23.07 million, a PE ratio of -43.41 and a beta of 1.13.

About Condor Resources

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

