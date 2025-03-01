Connable Office Inc. Acquires 2,188 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,093,576,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,561,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,931 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2,113.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,133,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,575,000 after purchasing an additional 17,314,572 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at about $403,898,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at about $230,988,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.92.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of DOC opened at $20.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.39, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.49 and a 1 year high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 348.57%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

