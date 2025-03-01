Connable Office Inc. Decreases Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Atlassian by 1,308.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 23,100.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $284.26 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $326.00. The firm has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of -212.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.71.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.77, for a total transaction of $2,303,091.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,971,115.08. This trade represents a 4.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather Mirjahangir Fernandez sold 3,000 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,750. This trade represents a 34.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,501 shares of company stock valued at $75,853,687. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $264.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $290.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.71.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

