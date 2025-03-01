Connable Office Inc. Makes New $323,000 Investment in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 47,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,913,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $468.56.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 2,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.79, for a total transaction of $1,147,018.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,456.92. This represents a 23.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,940. This trade represents a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $432.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $355.12 and a one year high of $548.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $447.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.10.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $412.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.32 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 28.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.82%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

