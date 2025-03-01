Connable Office Inc. Reduces Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Connable Office Inc. cut its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,700,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 296,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after buying an additional 17,694 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 595.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,109,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $746,025,000 after buying an additional 1,270,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 996,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,736,000 after buying an additional 10,871 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CNQ opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.02. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.