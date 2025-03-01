Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,143 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $1,190,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,994 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $80.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.30. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.33 and a twelve month high of $94.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 107.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $657.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.19 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 14,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $1,250,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GMED. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.82.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Articles

