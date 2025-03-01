Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Shares Down 50% – Here’s What Happened

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 50% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 281,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 311,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38.
Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.
