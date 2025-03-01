Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Short Interest Update

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,467,500 shares, a growth of 93.2% from the January 31st total of 1,277,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days.

Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSDF remained flat at $3.75 during trading hours on Friday. 54,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,998. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $4.44.

Converge Technology Solutions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.0108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

