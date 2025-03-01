CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Noble Financial upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoreCivic

CoreCivic Stock Performance

Shares of CXW stock opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $24.99.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 5.97%. Analysts forecast that CoreCivic will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreCivic

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth $879,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in CoreCivic by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 215,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 22,031 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,194,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in CoreCivic by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 329,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after buying an additional 151,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in CoreCivic by 1,428.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 480,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after buying an additional 448,848 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreCivic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.