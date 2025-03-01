Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Bought by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,076,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Crocs by 477.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 3.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. StockNews.com lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $511,325.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. This represents a 13.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $1,600,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,870.87. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $99.57 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $88.25 and a one year high of $165.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.78 and a 200-day moving average of $117.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

