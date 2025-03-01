CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Up 0.3% on Analyst Upgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $418.00 to $450.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as high as $406.53 and last traded at $395.74. Approximately 1,064,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,262,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $394.56.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.50.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,459,423.38. This represents a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.34, for a total transaction of $2,183,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 809,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,708,984.44. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,565 shares of company stock worth $40,570,629. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 764.05, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.90.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

