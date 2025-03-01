Cynosure Group LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cynosure Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $203.13 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $173.17 and a 12 month high of $205.24. The firm has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.14 and a 200-day moving average of $198.62.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

