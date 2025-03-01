D. Boral Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX)

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.
GOVX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOVX
GeoVax Labs Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of GeoVax Labs
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GeoVax Labs by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 33,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GeoVax Labs during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.
GeoVax Labs Company Profile
GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GeoVax Labs
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.