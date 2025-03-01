D. Boral Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX)

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

GOVX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

GeoVax Labs Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of GeoVax Labs

NASDAQ GOVX opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64. GeoVax Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GeoVax Labs by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 33,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GeoVax Labs during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

