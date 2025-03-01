Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the January 31st total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Daiichi Sankyo Stock Performance

Shares of DSNKY stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.17. Daiichi Sankyo has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daiichi Sankyo had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 13.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Daiichi Sankyo will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Enhertu, a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate; Turalio, a CSF-1R inhibitor; Vanflyta, a FLT3 inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-ITD acute myeloid leukemia; ferric carboxymaltose injection for treating anaemia; and Injectafer for the treatment for iron deficiency anaemia.

