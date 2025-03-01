Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Up 108.4% in February

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 108.4% from the January 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Daiwa House Industry Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWAHY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.94. The stock had a trading volume of 18,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,378. Daiwa House Industry has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $33.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.89.

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Daiwa House Industry Company Profile

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

