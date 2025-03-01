Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Up 201.1% in February

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, an increase of 201.1% from the January 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 291,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of DBCCF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,492. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. Decibel Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.11.

About Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

