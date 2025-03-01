Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Up 201.1% in February

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, an increase of 201.1% from the January 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 291,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance
Shares of DBCCF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,492. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. Decibel Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.11.
About Decibel Cannabis
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Decibel Cannabis
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.