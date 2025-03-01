Digital Media Stocks To Follow Now – March 1st

Alibaba Group, Adobe, and Digital Realty Trust are the three Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks refer to the shares of companies that create, distribute, or monetize digital content across various platforms. These companies often operate within industries such as streaming services, social media, and digital advertising, with their performance closely tied to trends in technology, consumer behavior, and online engagement. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded down $4.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,773,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,593,822. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $314.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $145.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $438.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,936,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe has a 1-year low of $403.75 and a 1-year high of $587.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $439.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

DLR stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,768,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.75. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $135.54 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.53, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Featured Stories