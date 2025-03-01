Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Stock Price Down 7.8% – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.75 and last traded at $75.20. 1,505,159 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,429,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.57.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.04.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.6505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $377,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,165,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $557,000.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

