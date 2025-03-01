Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Stock Price Down 7.8% – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.75 and last traded at $75.20. 1,505,159 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,429,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.57.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.04.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.6505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.