DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $24.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. DoubleVerify traded as low as $15.12 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 1501562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.37.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DoubleVerify

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $47,974.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,910.02. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth $472,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth $462,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth $1,323,000. M&G PLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 3.0% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 501,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 14,392 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 4.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,034,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,264,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.99.

DoubleVerify announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.