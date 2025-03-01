Drax Group (LON:DRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 128.40 ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Drax Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 31.63%.

Drax Group Stock Down 1.4 %

DRX opened at GBX 610 ($7.67) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 631.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 640.95. Drax Group has a twelve month low of GBX 430.80 ($5.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 692 ($8.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 850 ($10.69) to GBX 900 ($11.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 529 ($6.65) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

