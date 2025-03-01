Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $61.36, but opened at $57.71. Ducommun shares last traded at $56.56, with a volume of 18,754 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DCO. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Ducommun Trading Up 2.7 %

Insider Activity at Ducommun

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.10 million, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 409,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,488,050. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ducommun

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCO. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ducommun by 804.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ducommun by 833.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 591.2% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

