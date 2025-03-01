Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.49 million. Duolingo updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Duolingo Stock Performance

DUOL traded down $63.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $312.07. 3,454,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,692. Duolingo has a 52 week low of $145.05 and a 52 week high of $441.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $359.71 and a 200 day moving average of $310.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 41,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.29, for a total transaction of $14,210,170.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.33, for a total value of $553,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,839,829.87. The trade was a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 305,639 shares of company stock valued at $105,445,057. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DUOL shares. Barclays upped their target price on Duolingo from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.09.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

