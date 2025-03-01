Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Buys 140 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,053,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,897 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 268.8% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,261,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,542,000 after acquiring an additional 919,793 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,222,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $759,324,000 after acquiring an additional 783,506 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth $82,748,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 736.4% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 766,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,774,000 after purchasing an additional 674,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL opened at $92.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $86.41 and a 1 year high of $116.47. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.39.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.19.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

