Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,219,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,559 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,403,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its holdings in Vertiv by 112.5% during the third quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT opened at $95.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.27. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $62.40 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Vertiv from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.57.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

