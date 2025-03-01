Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Fortive by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FTV opened at $79.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.48. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $66.15 and a 1 year high of $87.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTV. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fortive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 5,688 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total transaction of $457,997.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,793.32. The trade was a 10.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $519,115.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,425.85. The trade was a 21.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,298 shares of company stock valued at $16,740,998. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

