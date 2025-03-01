Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Has $273,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,604 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Caitlin John LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. This trade represents a 7.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $79.43 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $117.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on NIKE from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

