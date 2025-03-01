Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,140,000 after buying an additional 16,674 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 211,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,315,000 after buying an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,473,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,379,403.94. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Melius downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETN

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock opened at $293.21 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $255.65 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.58%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.