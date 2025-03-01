Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the January 31st total of 110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ETB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 84,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,601. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.66. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $15.35.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.1058 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 14,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 3.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 19,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

