Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the January 31st total of 110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of ETB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 84,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,601. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.66. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $15.35.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.1058 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
