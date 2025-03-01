Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.38.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SOL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Emeren Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BWS Financial restated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Emeren Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emeren Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.
Emeren Group Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emeren Group
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Emeren Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Emeren Group by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management increased its holdings in Emeren Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 18,818,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,201,000 after purchasing an additional 69,374 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emeren Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Emeren Group during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.
Emeren Group Company Profile
Emeren Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops, builds, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3-gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets, as well as a 10-gigawatt pipeline of storage pipeline. The company develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.
