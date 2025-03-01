EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.975 per share by the energy exploration company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th.

EOG Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.1% per year over the last three years. EOG Resources has a payout ratio of 31.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $11.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

NYSE:EOG opened at $126.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.27. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $113.83 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.30.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

