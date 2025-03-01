Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TNDM FY2029 Earnings

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky expects that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Tandem Diabetes Care’s current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TNDM. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.32. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $53.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 19.9% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,850,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,496,000 after purchasing an additional 307,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 134.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 113,355 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,422 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 368.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 32.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 272,097 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after buying an additional 66,687 shares during the period.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

