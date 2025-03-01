Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Stephens in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Establishment Labs Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ESTA stock opened at $42.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.12. Establishment Labs has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $44.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.45 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 184.55% and a negative net margin of 46.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Establishment Labs

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTA. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Featured Articles

