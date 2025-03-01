ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Up 178.8% in February

ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 178.8% from the January 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 2.87% of ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ USOI opened at $61.50 on Friday. ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.89 and a 200 day moving average of $65.87.

ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $1.7502 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.16.

(Get Free Report)

agora temos um novo jeito de nos comunicar com você: o linkedin. tudo para facilitar a sua vida e trazer mais comodidade e facilidade para o seu dia a dia. prático, moderno, digital. o banese é do seu jeito! fale com a gente através dos nossos canais de atendimento e acompanhe nossas redes sociais. facebook —> www.facebook.com/banese/ instagram —> www.instagram.com/banese/ youtube —> www.youtube.com/user/bancobanese site —> http://www.banese.com.br/ alô banese —> 0800 284 3218 ou 3218 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.