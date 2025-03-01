Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Short Interest Down 84.8% in February

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 84.8% from the January 31st total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

EGFEY traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,064. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.31.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital market, and other services primarily in Greece, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporate, Global Markets & Asset Management, International, Remedial and Servicing Strategy, and Investment Property.

