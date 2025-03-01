Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 376,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.7% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $40,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,263,000 after buying an additional 5,538,694 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,524.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,445,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $585,818,000 after buying an additional 5,110,603 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,522,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,936,929,000 after buying an additional 4,415,012 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11,131.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,792,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,853,000 after buying an additional 1,776,848 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,194,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,777,735,000 after buying an additional 1,622,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.1 %

XOM opened at $111.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $483.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $104.03 and a one year high of $126.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

